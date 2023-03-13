Markets
JOAN

Consumer Sector Update for 03/13/2023: JOAN, RLX, XXII, KUKE

March 13, 2023 — 04:00 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were mostly higher in late Monday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) climbing 0.8% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.7%.

In company news, JOANN (JOAN) was almost 11% lower, extending a daylong slide, after the apparel company said its Jo-Ann Stores unit Friday secured a $100 million first-in last-out credit facility to repay a portion of its revolving credit facility and other transaction costs.

22nd Century Group (XXII) declined 2.1% after the cigarette seller late Friday filed a shelf registration statement for the sale of up to $250 million of its securities from time to time.

Kuke Music Holding (KUKE) fell 0.1% after announcing the purchase of a 49% stake in classical music Web 3.0 platform KOLO.Market, with an option to acquire the remaining 51%. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Among gainers, RLX Technology (RLX) rose 6.7% after Citigroup increased its price target for the Chinese e-vapor products company by $0.55 to $3.15 and reiterated its buy stock rating.

