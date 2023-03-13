Consumer Sector Update for 03/13/2023: INSE, RERE, ETSY, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed shortly after the market open Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.62% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down more than 1% recently.

Inspired Entertainment (INSE) was down by more than 10% after it reported Q4 net income of $0.11 per diluted share, swinging from a net loss of $0.05 per share but below the earnings estimate of $0.24 per share from five analysts polled by Capital IQ.

ATRenew (RERE) was slipping past 4% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of 0.13 Chinese renminbi ($0.02) per ordinary share, swinging from an adjusted loss of 0.31 renminbi per share a year earlier but still missing the expected adjusted earnings of 0.23 renminbi per share from an analyst polled by Capital IQ.

Etsy (ETSY) is delaying payments to its shop owners due to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, which the e-commerce platform used to disburse payments to some sellers, The New York Post reported. Etsy was declining by more than 5% recently.

