Consumer Sector Update for 03/13/2020: OSTK, WYNN, BKE, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +3.71%

MCD: +4.92%

DIS: +7.83%

CVS: +5.31%

KO: +5.17%

Leading consumer stocks climb pre-market Friday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Overstock.com (OSTK), which was advancing by more than 17% after it booked a Q4 net loss of $0.73 per share, narrower than the loss of $1.39 per share in the earlier-year period. That was worse than the expected loss of $0.40 per share from analysts polled by Capital IQ. The internet retailer reported revenue of $370.0 million, down from $452.5 million but higher than the Street estimate of $356.7 million.

(+) Wynn Resorts (WYNN) was recently advancing by around 10% after saying it is temporarily cancelling all large entertainment gatherings, such as nightclubs, theaters and buffets to prevent the transmission of the COVID-19 disease.

In other sector news:

(=) Buckle (BKE) was unchanged after it reported pre-market Friday Q4 EPS of $0.96, up from $0.84 in the earlier-year period and ahead of the consensus estimate of $0.87 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

