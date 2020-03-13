Consumer Sector Update for 03/13/2020: KSS,LYV,SBUX,OSTK

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +3.72%

MCD +0.61%

DIS +6.80%

CVS +4.85%

KO +3.52%

Consumer stocks were ending broadly higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 5.0% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was adding 2.3% in value.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Kohl's (KSS) rose 3% on Friday after the retailer said it has seen a softening of demand in areas that have been hit hardest by the COVID-19 outbreak although there has been little impact on its digital network. The company also said it was postponing its investor day scheduled for Monday, March 16.

In other sector news:

(+) Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) was ahead more than 13%. The arena promoter late Thursday said it was suspending all major events through the end of March in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Smaller-scale events will continue as planned but will be subject to guidance set by local government officials, the company said.

(+) Starbucks (SBUX) climbed 6.7%. The company said it plans to spend around $130 million to open a roasting facility in China in 2022. The new facility will be part of the company's Coffee Innovation Park, which will also include warehouse and distribution operations as Starbucks looks to have 6,000 stores in China by 2022.

(-) Overstock.com (OSTK) dropped 2% after the online retailer reported a Q4 net loss of $0.73 per share, improving on its $1.39 per share loss during the year-ago period but missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.40 per share quarterly loss.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.