Consumer Sector Update for 03/12/2024: AAL, LUV, KSS, ONON

Consumer stocks rose late Tuesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 1%.

Redbook US same-store sales in the week ended March 9 rose 3% from a year earlier after a 3.1% increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, American Airlines (AAL) cut its Q1 financial forecast due to fuel prices rising "considerably" since it first issued guidance in late January. Its shares dropped 5%.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) sank 15% after the carrier changed its revenue expectations for Q1 and said that Boeing (BA) delivery challenges will impact its 2024 capacity.

Kohl's (KSS) reported a bigger-than-expected decline in Q4 revenue on Tuesday while guiding for flat sales at the midpoint and a decrease in per-share earnings for the ongoing year. Its shares dropped 7%.

On (ONON) tumbled past 9% as the company swung to a surprise Q4 loss and offered a downbeat sales outlook for the current three-month period.

