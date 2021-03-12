Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 03/12/2021: FNKO, MTN, PBPB

Consumer stocks were trading mixed before markets open on Friday. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were up 0.2%, while the consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were down 0.8%.

Funko (FNKO) gained 8% after posting on Thursday Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.29, up from $0.18 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had called for earnings of $0.14 per share.

Vail Resorts (MTN) was up 7% after reporting fiscal Q2 EPS of $3.62, down from $5.04 a year ago. However, the result beat the $2.24 consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

On the other hand, Potbelly (PBPB) retreated more than 3% after swinging to a fiscal Q4 adjusted loss of $0.57 per share from adjusted earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. The Street forecast was a loss of $0.40 per share.

