Consumer Sector Update for 03/12/2021: ADNT,FNKO,ULTA,POSH

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in late Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.8% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.1%, reversing a small midday dip.

In company news, Adient (ADNT) raced almost 17% higher after the auto parts supplier said it was selling its 49.99% interest in the Yanfeng Adient Seating joint venture to majority partner Yanfeng Automotive for $1.5 billion in cash and the joint venture's stakes in two other Chinese partnerships.

Funko (FNKO) climbed 16% after the consumer products company late Thursday reported a non-GAAP Q4 profit more than double Wall Street estimates and projected a 30% increase in Q1 sales over year-ago levels compared with the analyst mean looking for a year-over-year sales decline.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) dropped 8.2% after reporting late Thursday Q4 net income lagging analyst estimates and forecast FY21 earnings and sales also coming shy of Wall Street expectations. It also said company president Dave Kimbell was moving up to become CEO, succeeding Mary Dillon, who will become executive board chair.

Poshmark (POSH) fell 19%. The company Thursday after-hours projected Q1 revenue in a range of $75.5 million to $77.5 million, lagging the $80.1 million analyst mean and upstaging a surprise Q4 profit by the clothing and accessories e-commerce company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.