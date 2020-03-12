Consumer Sector Update for 03/12/2020: SPAR,TUP,CCL,CUK,CELH

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -7.74%

MCD -7.69%

DIS -12.00%

CVS -10.37%

KO -9.95%

Consumer stocks were finishing off their worst levels of Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 8.5% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was losing 9.1% in value.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Spartan Motors (SPAR) rose 4% after the specialty vehicle seller reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results, earning $0.47 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31, excluding one-time items, on $247.6 million in total sales, including discontinued operations. Analysts, on average, had been looking for Spartan to report a $0.36 per share adjusted profit on $233 million in sales.

In other sector news:

(+) Tupperware Brands (TUP) raced 21% higher on Thursday after the household goods company said former Avon Brands global president Miguel Fernandez will become its new chief executive officer on April 6. The company also named Richard Goudis to be its executive board vice chairman. Goudis is the CEO at Herbalife Nutrition (HLF).

(-) Celsius (CELH) fell 7.6% after the fitness drink company Thursday reported a Q4 loss of $0.02 per share, unchanged compared with the year-ago period but still missing the Capital IQ consensus call expecting a $0.01 per share quarterly loss.

(-) Carnival Corp (CCL,CUK) plunged more than 27% to its lowest share price since November 1996 at $16 each after announcing a voluntary 60-day halt for its 18 Princess Cruise liners, impacting voyages scheduled to depart through May 10. The company also is offering customers a "generous" future cruise credit that can be applied to future tours or onboard expenses as an incentive to transfer their paid reservations to any voyage departing through May 2022.

