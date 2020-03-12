Consumer Sector Update for 03/12/2020: NIO, DG, TGNA, APO, GTN, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -4.31%

MCD: -5.71%

DIS: -7.26%

CVS: -6.62%

KO: -6.11%

Consumer giants were retreating pre-market Thursday.

Early movers include:

(-) Nio (NIO), which was down more than 6% after reporting that its car deliveries in February declined 12.8% year over year to 707 vehicles.

(-) Dollar General (DG) was more than 2% lower even after it posted a fiscal Q4 EPS of $2.10, up from $1.84 reported a year ago, and higher than the $2.01 average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Tegna (TGNA) was advancing more than 6% after media reports said the company received an $8.5 billion all-cash offer from media mogul and Allen Media Group owner Byron Allen, competing with suitors private equity firm Apollo Global Management (APO) and from Gray Television (GTN).

