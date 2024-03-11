News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 03/11/2024: DUOL, BALY, CHH, WH, UBER

March 11, 2024 — 03:51 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were mixed late Monday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) adding 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 0.3%.

In corporate news, Duolingo (DUOL) shares rose 4.2% as JPMorgan started coverage of the company with an overweight rating and $270 price target.

Bally's (BALY) shareholder Standard General is proposing to buy all of the remaining stock for $15 a share, according to a filing. Bally's shares surged almost 29%.

Choice Hotels International (CHH) pulled its takeover bid for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) on Monday after the former's exchange offer expired, while Wyndham separately called the offer "inadequate." Choice Hotels shares rose 5%, and Wyndham gained 2.2%.

Uber (UBER) is set to launch its electric ride sharing service in New York after the city lifted a cap on EV ride hailing licenses, The Verge reported Monday. Uber shares fell 1.5%.

