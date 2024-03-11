News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 03/11/2024: CHH, WH, AMZN, ARKO, XLP, XLY

March 11, 2024

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.1% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 1.7% recently.

Choice Hotels International (CHH) said its exchange offer to buy all of the issued and outstanding shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) expired on Friday. Choice Hotels International advanced by more than 6% in recent premarket activity.

Arko (ARKO) filed a shelf registration covering the potential sale from time to time of common stock, preferred stock, debt securities, warrants and units. Arko was up 0.2% pre-bell.

Amazon.com's (AMZN) recently implemented fees for merchants on its online platform are under scrutiny by the US Federal Trade Commission, Fortune reported, citing sources familiar with the development. Amazon.com was 0.4% lower premarket.

