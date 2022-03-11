Consumer Sector Update for 03/11/2022: ZUMZ, RLX, BKE, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were advancing premarket Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.47% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up almost 1% recently.

Zumiez (ZUMZ) reported Q4 diluted EPS of $1.70, up from $1.68 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ called for a GAAP EPS of $1.80. Zumiez shares were recently slipping past 14%.

RLX Technology (RLX) reported Q4 adjusted diluted profit of 0.394 renminbi ($0.06) per American depositary share, up from 0.292 renminbi per ADS a year earlier. RLX shares were down 14% recently.

Buckle (BKE) shares were gaining more than 5% as it reported fiscal Q4 net earnings of $1.69 per diluted share, up from $1.33 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.44.

