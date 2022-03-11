Consumer Sector Update for 03/11/2022: PSO,APO,LZ,BSET

Consumer stocks were moderately lower in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.2% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 0.6%.

In company news, Pearson (PSO) rallied Friday, rising as much as 20%, after the publisher confirmed receiving two "unsolicited, preliminary and highly conditional" buyout proposals from Apollo Global Management (APO), first in November and again on Monday that offered 854.2 pence ($11.15) per share. It rejected both proposals, believing they undervalued the company and its future prospects, according to a regulatory filing Friday morning, but the Pearson board also left the door ajar to begin talks should a more "appropriate" bid be received.

Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) added 6.9% after Friday authorizing a $40 million increase to its stock buyback program and also declared a special dividend to investors of $1.50 per share.

LegalZoom.com (LZ) climbed 5.3% after overnight reporting a surprise Q4 profit, earning $0.02 per share, excluding one-time items, down from $0.08 per share a year earlier but still beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for a breakeven quarter by the legal advice website during the three months ended Dec. 31.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.