Consumer Sector Update for 03/11/2022: LAZY,PSO,LZ,BSET,APO

Consumer stocks were ending broadly lower, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.6% in late trade and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 0.6% after the flash reading for the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index fell to 59.7 in March, falling 3.1 points from February's final score and touching its lowest level in more than a decade as rising fuel prices and the war in Ukraine weighed on public attitude.

In company news, Lazydays Holdings (LAZY) rolled to a nearly 21% gain after B Riley Financial (RILY) offered to acquire the recreational vehicle company for $25 per share in cash, or almost 40% above Thursday's closing price. In making the $285 million offer for the 91.4% of the company's stock it doesn't already own, B Riley said Lazydays would be "better served away from the glare of the public markets (and the) fixation on short-term results."

Pearson (PSO) rallied Friday, rising as much as 20%, after the publisher confirmed receiving two "unsolicited, preliminary and highly conditional" buyout proposals from Apollo Global Management (APO), first in November and again on Monday that offered 854.2 pence ($11.15) per share. It rejected both proposals, believing they undervalued the company and its future prospects, according to a regulatory filing Friday morning, but the Pearson board also left the door ajar to begin talks should a more "appropriate" bid be received.

Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) added 7.8% after Friday authorizing a $40 million increase to its stock buyback program and also declared a special dividend to investors of $1.50 per share.

LegalZoom.com (LZ) climbed 4.5% after overnight reporting a surprise Q4 profit, earning $0.02 per share, excluding one-time items, down from $0.08 per share a year earlier but still beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for a breakeven quarter by the legal advice website during the three months ended Dec. 31.

