Consumer Sector Update for 03/11/2021: JD, YSG, PRTY, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed in Thursday's premarket trading as shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were down 0.24% while consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were advancing more than 1%.

JD.com (JD) gained 5% in value after posting Q4 non-GAAP earnings of RMB1.49 ($0.23) per American depositary share, up from RMB0.54 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected RMB1.19 per ADS.

Yatsen Holding (YSG) was down more than 4% after booking a Q4 adjusted net loss of 0.73 renminbi ($0.11) per American depositary share, compared with a profit of 0.16 renminbi per ADS a year earlier.

Party City (PRTY) was slipping past 5% as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.25 per diluted share, down from $0.51 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected $0.31 per share.

