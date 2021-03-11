Markets
INSE

Consumer Sector Update for 03/11/2021: INSE,RSI,CELH

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.2%, overcoming an earlier decline, while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 1.5%.

In company news, Inspired Entertainment (INSE) rallied Thursday, at one point climbing over 29% to its best share price since November 2017 at $9.99, after the gaming technology company reported a surprise $0.49 per share Q4 profit on $71.3 million in revenue, more than doubling the $31.5 million consensus call.

Rush Street Interactive (RSI) raced almost 13% higher after the online casino and sports wagering company late Wednesday reported a 260% year-over-year increase in Q4 revenue to $100 million, beating analyst estimates, and also raising its FY21 revenue forecast well above Wall Street expectations.

Celsius Holdings (CELH) tumbled over 21% after the fitness beverage company reported Q4 net income of $0.02 per share, reversing a $0.02 per share loss during the year-ago quarter but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.03 per share profit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INSE RSI CELH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular