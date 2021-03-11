Consumer Sector Update for 03/11/2021: INSE,RSI,CELH

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.2%, overcoming an earlier decline, while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 1.5%.

In company news, Inspired Entertainment (INSE) rallied Thursday, at one point climbing over 29% to its best share price since November 2017 at $9.99, after the gaming technology company reported a surprise $0.49 per share Q4 profit on $71.3 million in revenue, more than doubling the $31.5 million consensus call.

Rush Street Interactive (RSI) raced almost 13% higher after the online casino and sports wagering company late Wednesday reported a 260% year-over-year increase in Q4 revenue to $100 million, beating analyst estimates, and also raising its FY21 revenue forecast well above Wall Street expectations.

Celsius Holdings (CELH) tumbled over 21% after the fitness beverage company reported Q4 net income of $0.02 per share, reversing a $0.02 per share loss during the year-ago quarter but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.03 per share profit.

