Consumer Sector Update for 03/11/2021: CPNG,INSE,RSI,CELH

Consumer discretionary stocks were faring better than staples suppliers Thursday, with the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF climbing 1.6% while the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETFslipped 0.1%, reversing a midday rise.

In company news, Coupang (CPNG) soared in its New York Stock Exchange debut, rising as much as 97%, after the South Korean e-commerce company priced an upsized $4.6 billion initial public offering of 130 million class A shares at $35 each, topping the previously increased $32 to $34 price range and adding 10 million shares to the deal.

Inspired Entertainment (INSE) rallied Thursday, at one point climbing over 29% to its best share price since November 2017 at $9.99, after the gaming technology company reported a surprise $0.49 per share Q4 profit on $71.3 million in revenue, more than doubling the $31.5 million consensus estimate.

Rush Street Interactive (RSI) raced more than 12% higher after the online casino and sports wagering company late Wednesday reported a 260% year-over-year increase in Q4 revenue to $100 million, beating analyst estimates, and raised its FY21 revenue forecast well above Wall Street expectations.

To the downside, Celsius Holdings (CELH) tumbled over 23% after the fitness energy drink marketer reported Q4 net income of $0.02 per share, reversing a $0.02 per share loss during the year-ago quarter but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus for a $0.03 per share profit.

