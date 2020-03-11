Consumer Sector Update for 03/11/2020: WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO, STNG, HEAR, PDD

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -2.08%

MCD: -2.93%

DIS: -3.55%

CVS: -2.88%

KO: -2.53%

Top consumer stocks were lower in Wednesday's pre-market trading.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Turtle Beach (HEAR), which gained more than 9% after reporting Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.83, down from $1.33 a year earlier but beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 as compiled by Capital IQ.

(+) Scorpio Tankers (STNG), which was up more than 5% after President Robert Bugbee bought call options on 315,100 common shares with strike price of $15. An outright call option purchase is usually a bullish sign.

(-) Pinduoduo (PDD) slipped more than 6%. The e-commerce platform reported Q4 non-GAAP net loss of RMB0.72 ($0.12) per American depositary share (ADS), narrower than the loss of RMB1.72 a year ago and beating the consensus estimate of a loss of RMB1.55 per ADS compiled by Capital IQ.

