Consumer Sector Update for 03/11/2020: PEP,IDEX,IRBT,FARM

Consumer stocks were ending mostly lower, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 4.6% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was losing 5.2% in value.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) PepsiCo (PEP) fell 3.3% on Wednesday after the snacks and beverage giant announced a $3.85 billion deal to acquire Rockstar Energy Beverages in a bid to capture a larger share of the "functional" drinks segment. PepsiCo said the proposed transaction should close by mid-year and is not expected to result in a material increase in its FY20 net sales or per-share earnings.

In other sector news:

(+) Ideanomics (IDEX) was more than 3% higher on Wednesday after the firm said it plans to spin off its 51%-owned Treeletrik electric vehicle subsidiary through an initial public offering later this year on either the Singapore or Hong Kong markets. Treeletrik also has received "sizable" orders through distributors in Indonesia and is working to bring in manufacturing partners in China to round out its product offerings, Ideanomics said.

(+) iRobot (IRBT) rose fractionally after the housewares company authorized a new, $200 million stock buyback program through September 2021, including plans to repurchase $25 million of its common stock by April 30.

(-) Farmer Brothers Company (FARM) fell 7.3% in Wednesday trade. The coffee and tea coffee said it has negotiated a new $125 million credit facility with JPMorgan Chase Bank maturing in November 2023.

