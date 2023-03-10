Consumer Sector Update for 03/10/2023: RLX, BIRD, BKE, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were higher premarket Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.13% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.68%.

RLX Technology (RLX) was slightly higher, after closing Thursday trading with about 0.5% higher as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of about 0.19 renminbi ($0.03) per diluted American depositary share, down from about 0.39 renminbi a year earlier. Analyst estimates weren't available for comparison.

Allbirds (BIRD) said it has named Annie Mitchell as chief financial officer, effective April 24, succeeding Mike Bufano, who will step down from the role. Allbirds was shedding over 21% in value in recent premarket activity.

Buckle (BKE) was over 3% higher after it posted fiscal Q4 earnings of $1.76 per diluted share, up from $1.69 per share a year ago. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $1.62.

