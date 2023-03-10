Consumer Sector Update for 03/10/2023: BIRD,AGRO,BNED

Consumer stocks were mostly lower in Friday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) retreating 1%.

In company news, Allbirds (BIRD) slumped almost 45% after its fiscal Q4 net loss almost doubled compared with year-ago levels as revenue fell, with the December quarter results trailing analyst estimates, and the footwear company also said chief financial officer Mike Bufano would step down from the post on April 24.

Adecoagro (AGRO) was fractionally lower after the farm products reported a decline in non-GAAP Q4 net income compared with year-ago levels, falling to $18.6 million from $57.1 million during the final three months of 2021.

Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) added 5% after the specialty publisher reported an 11% year-over-year increase in its fiscal Q3 sales, rising to $447.1 million and beating the Capital IQ consensus for the three months ended Jan. 28 by $50 million.

