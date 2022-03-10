Consumer Sector Update for 03/10/2022: YSG,JD,NGMS

Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.5% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 0.7%.

In company news, Yatsen Holding (YSG) was sinking over 36% this afternoon, staying within close range of a new record low price of $0.79 per American depository share for the Chinese cosmetics company that followed it reporting a wider Q4 net loss than analysts were expecting along with a 22% decline in revenue to 1.53 billion renminbi ($239.8 million) during the December quarter also lagging the 1.82 billion renminbi Street view.

JD.com (JD) fell nearly 18% on Thursday after the Chinese e-commerce company reported a sequential decline in its revenue growth during its Q4 ended Dec. 31, slowing to a 23% year-over-year increase compared with a 26% rise during the previous three months.

NeoGames (NGMS) dropped 8.7% after the lottery technologies company reported a surprise Q4 net loss of $0.14 per share, reversing an $0.11 per share profit during the same quarter in 2020 and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting it to earn $0.09 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31.

