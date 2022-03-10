Consumer Sector Update for 03/10/2022: BBW, YSG, JD, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were slipping premarket Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.85% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was declining by 0.31% recently.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.97 per diluted share, up from $0.58 a year ago. One analyst polled by Capital IQ estimated $0.92. Build-A-Bear Workshop was retreating by more than 18% recently.

Yatsen Holding (YSG) reported a Q4 adjusted net loss of 0.53 renminbis ($0.08) per American depositary share, narrowing from a 0.72 renminbis loss per ADS a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of 0.43 renminbis per ADS. Yatsen was recently down over 14%.

JD.com (JD) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of 2.21 renminbi ($0.35) per diluted American depositary share, compared with 1.49 per ADS a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of 1.68 renminbi. JD.com was declining by more than 11% recently.

