Markets
BBW

Consumer Sector Update for 03/10/2022: BBW, YSG, JD, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were slipping premarket Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.85% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was declining by 0.31% recently.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.97 per diluted share, up from $0.58 a year ago. One analyst polled by Capital IQ estimated $0.92. Build-A-Bear Workshop was retreating by more than 18% recently.

Yatsen Holding (YSG) reported a Q4 adjusted net loss of 0.53 renminbis ($0.08) per American depositary share, narrowing from a 0.72 renminbis loss per ADS a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of 0.43 renminbis per ADS. Yatsen was recently down over 14%.

JD.com (JD) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of 2.21 renminbi ($0.35) per diluted American depositary share, compared with 1.49 per ADS a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of 1.68 renminbi. JD.com was declining by more than 11% recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BBW YSG JD XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular