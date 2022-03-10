Consumer Sector Update for 03/10/2022: AMZN,YSG,JD,NGMS

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.0% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 0.9%, reversing an earlier slide.

In company news, Amazon.com (AMZN) was 6.2% higher this afternoon, touching some of its best levels of the session shortly before Thursday's closing bell, after the online retail, media and web services giant overnight disclosed plans for a 20-for-1 split of its common stock and authorizing a $10 billion stock buyback program. The new share repurchases will replace the company's existing program approved in 2016 that had about $2.88 billion still available while the upcoming stock split is scheduled to take effect on June 6 although it first needs approval by investors at the company's annual shareholders meeting on May 25.

To the downside, NeoGames (NGMS) dropped 9.2% after the lottery technologies company reported a surprise Q4 net loss of $0.14 per share, reversing an $0.11 per share profit during the same quarter in 2020 and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting it to earn $0.09 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31.

JD.com (JD) fell nearly 16% on Thursday after the Chinese e-commerce company reported a sequential decline in its revenue growth during its Q4 ended Dec. 31, slowing to a 23% year-over-year increase compared with a 26% rise during the previous three months.

Yatsen Holding (YSG) was sinking 38% this afternoon, staying within close range of a new record low price of $0.75 per American depository share for the Chinese cosmetics company that followed it reporting a wider Q4 net loss than analysts were expecting along with a 22% decline in revenue to 1.53 billion renminbi ($239.8 million) during the December quarter also lagging the 1.82 billion renminbi Street view.

