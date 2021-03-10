Markets
TUP

Consumer Sector Update for 03/10/2021: TUP, CPB, UNFI, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were mixed in Wednesday's premarket trading. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were down 0.08% while consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were advancing by 0.62% recently.

Tupperware Brands (TUP) was over 9% lower even as it reported adjusted diluted EPS of $0.14 for Q4 of 2020, compared with a loss of $0.63 a year earlier. The consensus estimate among analysts polled by Capital IQ had been for EPS of $0.71.

Campbell Soup (CPB) was down more than 2% after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.84 per diluted share, up from $0.72 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.84.

United Natural Foods (UNFI) was advancing by over 3% after posting fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.25 per share that increased from $0.25 a year ago. The result compared with the $0.81 EPS consensus from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TUP CPB UNFI XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires