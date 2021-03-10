Consumer Sector Update for 03/10/2021: TUP, CPB, UNFI, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed in Wednesday's premarket trading. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were down 0.08% while consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were advancing by 0.62% recently.

Tupperware Brands (TUP) was over 9% lower even as it reported adjusted diluted EPS of $0.14 for Q4 of 2020, compared with a loss of $0.63 a year earlier. The consensus estimate among analysts polled by Capital IQ had been for EPS of $0.71.

Campbell Soup (CPB) was down more than 2% after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.84 per diluted share, up from $0.72 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.84.

United Natural Foods (UNFI) was advancing by over 3% after posting fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.25 per share that increased from $0.25 a year ago. The result compared with the $0.81 EPS consensus from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

