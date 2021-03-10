Consumer Sector Update for 03/10/2021: SNDL,EXPR,UNFI,TUP

Consumer stocks were rising in late Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 1.6% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was up 0.5%.

In company news, Sundial Growers (SNDL) slid 5.1% after BMO Capital Wednesday cut its stock rating for the recreational and medical cannabis company to underperform from market perform previously and lowered its price target for Sundial shares to 40 cents apiece.

Tupperware Brands (TUP) dropped over 20% after the homegoods seller reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.14 per share, reversing its $0.63 per share adjusted loss during the same quarter last year but trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.71 per share non-GAAP profit.

To the upside, Express (EXPR) climbed nearly 27% after the apparel retailer Wednesday reported a smaller-than-expected adjusted net loss and sales topping Wall Street forecasts for its Q4 ended Jan. 30.

United Natural Foods (UNFI) rose almost 18% after reporting improved Q4 earnings exceeding analyst estimates and saying it sees its FY21 results at the upper-end of its prior forecast.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.