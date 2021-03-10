Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 03/10/2021: EXPR,UNFI,TUP

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Consumer stocks were rising in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 1.2% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was up 0.7%.

In company news, Express (EXPR) climbed more than 30% after the apparel retailer Wednesday reported a smaller-than-expected adjusted net loss and sales topping Wall Street forecasts for its Q4 ended Jan. 30.

United Natural Foods (UNFI) rose more than 17% after reporting improved Q4 earnings exceeding analyst estimates and saying it sees its FY21 results at the upper-end of its prior forecast.

Tupperware Brands (TUP) dropped 20% after the homegoods seller reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.14 per share, reversing its $0.63 per share adjusted loss during the same quarter last year but trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.71 per share non-GAAP profit by a wide margin.

