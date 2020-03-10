Consumer Sector Update for 03/10/2020: TZOO,HOME,RCL

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -1.02%

MCD +2.32%

DIS +1.10%

CVS -2.07%

KO +0.31%

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed on Tuesday, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 0.5% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was adding 1.7%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Travelzoo (TZOO) rose nearly 13% after the travel and entertainment reservations website Tuesday said it would exit its Asia-Pacific business this week after incurring losses for several years. The Asia-Pacific region accounted for only 5.7% of Travelzoo's global revenue during 2019 but resulted in a $0.67 per share net loss, offsetting its $1.01 per share profit from its North American and European business.

In other sector news:

(+) At Home Group (HOME) was more than 14% higher on Tuesday after the home decor store said it expects to exceed its Q4 financial outlook amid improved comparable-store sales and other factors. The retailer is now projecting non-GAAP net income of $0.37 per share on $397.7 million in sales, topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for an adjusted $0.35 per share profit and $391.7 million in sales for the three months ended Jan. 31.

(+) Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) climbed 5.3%, reversing a mid-morning decline after S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday assigned a BBB- rating - its lowest investment grade - and placed the company on creditwatch with negative implications due to a possible increase in leverage due to reduced cruise demand resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.