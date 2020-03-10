Consumer Sector Update for 03/10/2020: MGM,TZOO,HOME,RCL

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +1.17%

MCD +5.18%

DIS +5.23%

CVS +0.26%

KO +2.10%

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF rising 1.4% this afternoon, overcoming an earlier retreat, while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was adding 4.3% in value.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) MGM Resorts (MGM) was the top gainer on S&P 500 on Tuesday, rising nearly 17% after a new regulatory filing showed CEO James Stewart late last week purchased 1,500 of the casino company's shares, increasing his direct stake to 54,830 shares at a time when the company's shares have been hit by the global spread of the coronavirus.

In other sector news:

(+) At Home Group (HOME) was 28% higher late Tuesday after the home decor store said it expects to exceed its Q4 financial outlook amid improved comparable-store sales and other factors. The retailer is now projecting non-GAAP net income of $0.37 per share on $397.7 million in sales, topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for an adjusted $0.35 per share profit and $391.7 million in sales for the three months ended Jan. 31.

(+) Travelzoo (TZOO) rose 15% after the travel and entertainment reservations website Tuesday said it would exit its Asia-Pacific business this week after incurring losses for several years. The Asia-Pacific region accounted for only 5.7% of Travelzoo's global revenue during 2019 but resulted in a $0.67 per share net loss, offsetting its $1.01 per share profit from its North American and European business.

(+) Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) climbed nearly 7%, reversing its mid-morning decline after S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday assigned a BBB- rating - its lowest investment grade - and placed the company on creditwatch with negative implications due to a possible increase in leverage due to reduced cruise demand resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak.

