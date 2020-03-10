Consumer Sector Update for 03/10/2020: DKS, GM, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +1.31%

MCD: +1.73%

DIS: +3.98%

CVS: +3.26%

KO: +3.40%

Leading consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Tuesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), which was nearly 10% higher as it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.32, up from $1.22 a year earlier and more than the $1.22 average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) General Motors (GM) has shelved plans for the debut of the Cadillac Lyriq crossover scheduled for early April due to the coronavirus outbreak, media reported. General Motors was recently advancing by more than 5%

(+) CVS Health (CVS) was gaining more than 3% in value after saying it is eliminating charges for the home delivery of prescription medications to encourage people at higher risk for COVID-19 complications to stay at home as much as possible, as urged by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CVS also said Tuesday it would acquire Schnuck MArkets retail and specialty pharmacy businesses for an undisclosed amount.

