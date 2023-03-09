Markets
XLP

Consumer Sector Update for 03/09/2023: XLP, XLY, SOVO, ARHS, HDSN

March 09, 2023 — 09:00 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Thursday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.4%.

Sovos Brands (SOVO) was rising more than 10% after reporting Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.19 per diluted share, up from $0.13 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.16 per share.

Arhaus (ARHS) was dropping more than 11% after saying it expects fiscal 2023 revenue of $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Analysts polled by Capital IQ are expecting $1.37 billion.

Hudson Technologies (HDSN) was more than 6% higher after it reported Wednesday Q4 net income per diluted share of $0.11, down from $0.13 last year but higher than analyst estimates of $0.07 a share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XLP
XLY
SOVO
ARHS
HDSN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.