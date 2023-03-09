Consumer Sector Update for 03/09/2023: XLP, XLY, SOVO, ARHS, HDSN

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Thursday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.4%.

Sovos Brands (SOVO) was rising more than 10% after reporting Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.19 per diluted share, up from $0.13 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.16 per share.

Arhaus (ARHS) was dropping more than 11% after saying it expects fiscal 2023 revenue of $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Analysts polled by Capital IQ are expecting $1.37 billion.

Hudson Technologies (HDSN) was more than 6% higher after it reported Wednesday Q4 net income per diluted share of $0.11, down from $0.13 last year but higher than analyst estimates of $0.07 a share.

