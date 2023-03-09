Consumer Sector Update for 03/09/2023: JD,BJ,SOVO,HELE

Consumer stocks were ending broadly lower during Thursday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) sinking 2%.

In company news, JD.com (JD) declined 11% after analysts questioned the impact of the Chinese e-commerce company's discount program, upstaging better-than-expected financial results.

Helen of Troy (HELE) fell 9% after the cosmetics company said Chief Financial Officer Matt Osberg will step down on April 27 to pursue another opportunity and will be succeeded on an interim basis by retired CFO Brian Grass.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) gained 2.9% after the company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $1 per share on $4.93 billion in sales, beating the Capital IQ estimates.

Sovos Brands (SOVO) rose 4.7% after the packaged-foods company topped analyst estimates with its fiscal Q4 earnings and sales and also projected between $900 million to $925 million in 2023 sales, exceeding the $887.9 million Street view.

