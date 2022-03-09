Markets
SFIX

Consumer Sector Update for 03/09/2022: SFIX, UNFI, PEP, XLP, XLY

MT Newswires
Consumer stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was more than 1% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up nearly 3% recently.

Stitch Fix (SFIX) fell by more than 18% after booking a fiscal Q2 loss of $0.28 per diluted share, wider than a loss of $0.20 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ called for a GAAP loss of $0.30.

United Natural Foods (UNFI) declined by more than 4% after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share, down from $1.25 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $1.14.

PepsiCo (PEP) will be suspending sales of Pepsi-Cola and other beverage brands like 7Up and Mirinda in Russia as the Ukraine war worsens, CEO Ramon Laguarta said in a letter to PepsiCo associates. PepsiCo was recently up by more than 1%.

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

