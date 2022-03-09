Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 03/09/2022: DSEY,FIGS,NTCO,SFIX

Consumer stocks were broadly higher late in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 1.1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 3.3%.

In company news, Diversey Holdings (DSEY) gained nearly 16% on Wednesday after the cleaning and disinfectant services company reported Q4 results exceeding Wall Street estimates and projected an increase in FY22 revenue in the high single-percentage digits over its $2.81 billion in FY21 revenue. Excluding one-time items, Diversey earned $0.16 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31, up from $0.11 per share during year-ago levels and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share.

FIGS (FIGS) climbed over 22% after the apparel company overnight reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.09 per share on $128.7 million in revenue, up 42.7% over year-ago levels, and beating Wall Street expectations looking for a normalized profit of $0.03 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31 on $128.1 million in revenue. The company also is projecting between $550 million to $560 million in FY22 revenue compared with the $547.6 million Street view.

Natura & Co (NTCO) rose almost 17% after JPMorgan raised its stock rating for the cosmetic company to neutral from underweight and set a $10 price target.

Among decliners, Stitch Fix (SFIX) was down 6%, earlier dropping almost 21% to a record low of $8.75 a share, after the clothing e-commerce company projected revenue for its current Q3 ending April 30 in a range of $485 million to $500 million, trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $558.7 million in Q3 revenue.

