Consumer Sector Update for 03/09/2021: TSLA,GRWG,SFT,CAR

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in late Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising over 4.3%.

In company news, Tesla (TSLA) helped fuel a big jump in the Tuesday markets, rising almost 19%, after Wedbush said the electric vehicle company remains on a "strong trajectory" in China this month, building on its 18% month-over-month increase in deliveries during February to 18,300 units.

GrowGeneration (GRWG) mushroomed to a nearly 19% advance after Tuesday saying it signed two new leases in the greater Los Angeles region covering 122,000 square feet of retail and distribution space for its chain of hydroponic garden super centers.

Shift (SFT) sped to a 5% gain after the online vehicle marketplace late Monday reported a smaller-than-expected Q4 net loss as sales for the final three months of 2020 nearly tripled over year-ago levels and also exceeded Wall Street forecasts.

Avis Budget Group (CAR) dropped 3.8% after disclosing plans by its Avis Budget Car Rental and Avis Budget Finance units for a $350 million private placement of senior notes maturing in 2028 and using the net proceeds, plus available cash, to redeem its existing 6.375% senior notes due 2024.

