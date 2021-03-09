Consumer Sector Update for 03/09/2021: SFIX, SFT, PLCE, XLP, XLY

Markets
Consumer stocks were mixed before markets open on Tuesday. Shares of the consumer staples S&P 500 (XLP) slipped 0.1%, while the consumer discretionary (XLY) ETF was up 0.1%.

Stitch Fix (SFIX) retreated more than 22% after reporting on Monday a Q2 net loss of $0.20 per share, compared with net profit of $0.11 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected a loss of $0.21 per share.

Meanwhile, Shift (SFT) gained more than 15% after posting a Q4 loss of $0.07 per share, narrower than a loss of $6.51 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected a loss of $0.45 per share.

The Children's Place (PLCE) also added more than 6% after reporting Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.01 per share, down from adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.28 per share.

