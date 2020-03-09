Consumer Sector Update for 03/09/2020: TSLA, THO, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -3.55%

MCD: -4.43%

DIS: -5.92%

CVS: -6.81%

KO: -5.01%

Top consumer stocks were trading lower pre-market Monday.

Moving stocks include:

(-) Tesla (TSLA), which was declining by more than 13% even after the Financial Times reported that the company's biggest institutional investor, Edinburgh-based Baillie Gifford, voiced its vote of confidence on the electric automaker's turnaround made possible by a leadership reshuffle that capped CEO Elon Musk's influence.

(-) McDonald's (MCD) was down over 4% as it decided to cancel the in-person biennial meeting of worldwide franchisees scheduled for Orlando, Fla. in April due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

(-) Thor Industries (THO) was more than 8% lower as it reported fiscal Q2 earnings of $0.52 per share, compared with a $0.10 loss a year ago but still missing the $0.70 forecast of polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.