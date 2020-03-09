Consumer Sector Update for 03/09/2020: TGNA,APO,GTN,MCD,AZUL,THO

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.23%

MCD -5.54%

DIS -7.99%

CVS -3.52%

KO -6.14%

Consumer stocks were ending mostly lower, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 4.2% this afternoon. The SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was falling 5.7% in value.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Tegna (TGNA) climbed almost 4% after the television broadcaster reportedly received a $4.34 billion cash buyout offer from Apollo Global Management (APO), matching a rival stock-and-cash bid from Gray Television (GTN). Activist investors Standard General, which owns 9.7% of Tegna's outstanding stock, said it is ready to work with the company to "thoughtfully evaluate" the respective offers.

In other sector news:

(-) McDonald's (MCD) was down 5.5% after the restaurant chain said it was canceling its biennial in-person franchisee meetings scheduled for next month in Orlando, Fla., because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

(-) Azul SA (AZUL) tumbled nearly 18% this afternoon. The Brazilian airline operator Monday reported preliminary February traffic results showing a 25.1% increase compared with February 2019 levels. The company's load factor rose 0.1 percentage point over year-ago levels, including an 81.6% rate for domestic flights while its international load factor was 79.9%.

(-) Thor Industries (THO) slid more than 25% after the recreational vehicle manufacturer said it earned $0.52 per share during its fiscal Q2 ended Jan. 31, reversing a $0.10 per share net loss during the same quarter last year but still missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.70 per share profit.

