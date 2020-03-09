Markets
TGNA

Consumer Sector Update for 03/09/2020: TGNA,APO,GTN,MCD,AZUL,THO

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.23%

MCD -5.54%

DIS -7.99%

CVS -3.52%

KO -6.14%

Consumer stocks were ending mostly lower, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 4.2% this afternoon. The SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was falling 5.7% in value.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Tegna (TGNA) climbed almost 4% after the television broadcaster reportedly received a $4.34 billion cash buyout offer from Apollo Global Management (APO), matching a rival stock-and-cash bid from Gray Television (GTN). Activist investors Standard General, which owns 9.7% of Tegna's outstanding stock, said it is ready to work with the company to "thoughtfully evaluate" the respective offers.

In other sector news:

(-) McDonald's (MCD) was down 5.5% after the restaurant chain said it was canceling its biennial in-person franchisee meetings scheduled for next month in Orlando, Fla., because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

(-) Azul SA (AZUL) tumbled nearly 18% this afternoon. The Brazilian airline operator Monday reported preliminary February traffic results showing a 25.1% increase compared with February 2019 levels. The company's load factor rose 0.1 percentage point over year-ago levels, including an 81.6% rate for domestic flights while its international load factor was 79.9%.

(-) Thor Industries (THO) slid more than 25% after the recreational vehicle manufacturer said it earned $0.52 per share during its fiscal Q2 ended Jan. 31, reversing a $0.10 per share net loss during the same quarter last year but still missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.70 per share profit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TGNA APO GTN MCD AZUL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular