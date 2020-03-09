Consumer Sector Update for 03/09/2020: AZUL,MCD,THO

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +1.51%

MCD -6.9%

DIS -6.73%

CVS -3.27%

KO -4.38%

Consumer stocks were mostly lower, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF down 4.6% this afternoon. The SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was falling 5.9%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Azul SA (AZUL) tumbled 13% this afternoon. The Brazilian airline operator Monday reported preliminary February traffic results showing a 25.1% increase compared with February 2019 levels. The company's load factor rose 0.1 percentage point over year-ago levels, including an 81.6% rate for domestic flights while its international load factor was 79.9%.

In other sector news:

(-) McDonald's (MCD) was down almost 7% after the restaurant chain said it was cancelling its biennial in-person franchisee meetings scheduled for next month in Orlando, Fla., because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

(-) Thor Industries (THO) slid 23% after the recreational vehicle manufacturer said it earned $0.52 per share during its fiscal Q2 ended Jan. 31, reversing a $0.10 per share net loss during the same quarter last year but still missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.70 per share profit.

