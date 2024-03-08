News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 03/08/2024: COST, FWRG, NAPA, XLP, XLY

March 08, 2024 — 09:13 am EST

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) 0.3% lower while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.5% recently.

Costco Wholesale (COST) was 3% lower after it reported fiscal Q2 net sales of $58.44 billion, up from $55.27 billion a year earlier but missing the $59.13 billion consensus from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG) was down more than 3% after it launched an underwritten secondary offering of 6 million shares by certain selling stockholders.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) fell by 1.5% after it reported fiscal Q2 net sales of $103.0 million, down from $103.5 million a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $105.1 million. The company also lowered its fiscal 2024 outlook for adjusted EPS and net sales.

