Consumer Sector Update for 03/08/2024: COST, FWRG, NAPA, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) 0.3% lower while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.5% recently.

Costco Wholesale (COST) was 3% lower after it reported fiscal Q2 net sales of $58.44 billion, up from $55.27 billion a year earlier but missing the $59.13 billion consensus from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG) was down more than 3% after it launched an underwritten secondary offering of 6 million shares by certain selling stockholders.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) fell by 1.5% after it reported fiscal Q2 net sales of $103.0 million, down from $103.5 million a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $105.1 million. The company also lowered its fiscal 2024 outlook for adjusted EPS and net sales.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.