Consumer Sector Update for 03/08/2023: UNFI, LTH, GOL, DSEY

Consumer stocks were ending mixed in Wednesday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) gaining 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.2%.

In company news, United Natural Foods (UNFI) tumbled to its lowest share price since February 2021, losing as much as 35%, after the groceries distributor slashed its fiscal 2023 earnings forecast and pulling its 2024 targets following a surprise profit decline during its fiscal Q2 ended Jan. 28.

Life Time Group Holdings (LTH) was sinking 7.6%, reversing a nearly 4% opening gain, after the fitness club chain reported Q4 revenue narrowly trailing analyst estimates for the three months ended Dec. 31.

Among gainers, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL) added almost 11% after the Brazilian airline company reported a surprise Q4 profit and revenue also beating Wall Street expectations for the three months ended Dec. 31.

Diversey Holdings (DSEY) rose 38% after the disinfecting and cleaning services company agreed to be acquired by Solenis in an all-cash deal valued at an enterprise value of about $4.6 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.