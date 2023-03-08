Consumer Sector Update for 03/08/2023: NVEI,NVEI.TO,XP,FOUR

Financial stocks have turned lower in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index declining fractionally and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was off 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.6% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was ahead 1.2%.

Bitcoin was slipping 1.2% to $22,054, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was down 1.5 basis points to 3.96%.

In company news, Nuvei (NVEI) shares climbed nearly 12% after the Canadian fintech company reported Q4 results exceeding year-ago comparisons and analyst estimates, and it also projected in-line revenue for the current quarter and 2023.

XP (XP) stock rose 7.4% after the Brazilian financial technology company said in a regulatory filing that it "does not plan to pursue a public offering in the United States at this time."

Shift4 Payments (FOUR) shares gained 4% after announcing a new contract to process payments for all tickets sold through Premier Productions' iTickets.com ticketing platform. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.