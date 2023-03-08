Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 03/08/2023: NVEI,NVEI.TO,XP,FOUR

March 08, 2023 — 01:40 pm EST

Financial stocks have turned lower in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index declining fractionally and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was off 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.6% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was ahead 1.2%.

Bitcoin was slipping 1.2% to $22,054, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was down 1.5 basis points to 3.96%.

In company news, Nuvei (NVEI) shares climbed nearly 12% after the Canadian fintech company reported Q4 results exceeding year-ago comparisons and analyst estimates, and it also projected in-line revenue for the current quarter and 2023.

XP (XP) stock rose 7.4% after the Brazilian financial technology company said in a regulatory filing that it "does not plan to pursue a public offering in the United States at this time."

Shift4 Payments (FOUR) shares gained 4% after announcing a new contract to process payments for all tickets sold through Premier Productions' iTickets.com ticketing platform. Financial terms were not disclosed.

