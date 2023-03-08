Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 03/08/2023: LTH,GOL,DSEY

March 08, 2023 — 01:34 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Wednesday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling 1%.

In company news, Life Time Group Holdings (LTH) was sinking 9.6%, reversing a nearly 4% opening gain, after the fitness club chain reported Q4 revenue narrowly trailing analyst estimates for the three months ended Dec. 31.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL) added almost 12% after the Brazilian airline company reported a surprise Q4 profit and revenue also beating Wall Street expectations for the three months ended Dec. 31.

Diversey Holdings (DSEY) gained 37% after the disinfecting and cleaning services company agreed to be acquired by Solenis, with the private equity-owned chemicals firm paying $4.6 billion in cash for Diversey.

