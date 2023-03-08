Consumer Sector Update for 03/08/2023: DSEY, UNFI, MCG, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.08% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.06% lower recently.

Diversey Holdings (DSEY) was up more than 37% after Solenis reached an agreement to buy the company in an all-cash deal at an enterprise value of roughly $4.6 billion.

United Natural Foods (UNFI) was retreating by more than 28% after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.78 per diluted share, down from $1.36 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $1.44.

Membership Collective Group (MCG) was climbing past 11% after it reported a fiscal Q4 net income of $0.07 per diluted share, swinging from a per-share loss of $0.21 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a per-share loss of $0.23.

