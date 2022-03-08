Consumer Sector Update for 03/08/2022: XLP, XLY, OLPX, GOTU, ROVR

Consumer stocks were leaning slightly lower pre-bell Tuesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was unchanged and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 0.04%.

Olaplex Holdings (OLPX) shares were more than 9% higher after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.10 per diluted share, up from $0.07 a year earlier and in line with the consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ. Sales rose to $166.5 million from $93.2 million, surpassing the Capital IQ-compiled average estimate of $157.1 million.

Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) shares gained nearly 12% after it swung to Q4 non-GAAP earnings of 1.23 renminbi ($0.19) per diluted share from a loss of 2.29 renminbi a year earlier.

Rover Group (ROVR) shares slipped 6.7% pre-bell after the company said late Monday it expects Q1 revenue of $25 million to $27 million and full-year revenue of $160 million to $180 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ project Q1 revenue of $32.1 million and 2022 revenue of $200.3 million.

