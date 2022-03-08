Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 03/08/2022: CLAR,AGRI,WMK

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.6% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) surging 3.2%.

Redbook data Tuesday showed US same-store sales rose 13.1% over year-ago levels during the seven days ended March 5, down compared with a 13.4% year-over-year increase during the previous week and trailing market expectations for a 13.7% rise.

In company news, Clarus (CLAR) was climbing 5.1% after the outdoor equipment company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and also projected around $470 million in FY22 sales, topping the Capital IQ consensus call expecting around $455.3 million in sales at Clarus this year. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.45 per share, up from $0.34 during the final three months of 2020, while net sales increased 56% to $118.2 million. Wall Street had been expecting a $0.36 per share adjusted profit on $106.1 million in sales.

Weis Markets (WMK) rose 4.1% after the grocery store chain overnight reported Q4 net income of $0.84 per share, improving on a $0.73 per share profit during the year-ago period, while net sales for the grocery store chain increased 8.0% year-over-year to $1.11 billion during the 13 weeks ended Dec. 25. Analyst estimates were not available.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (AGRI) dropped almost 15% after the farm products company said it has signed a non-binding term sheet with an unidentified institutional investor for up to $20 million of convertible debt to help fund its upcoming acquisition of Dutch ag-tech rival Delphy Groep. The deal consists of an initial $10 million tranche and up to $10 million in additional borrowings in single or multiple tranches while the loan principal is convertible at $2.75 per share.

