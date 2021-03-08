Consumer Sector Update for 03/08/2021: XPEV, NIU, CWH, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Monday as shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were 0.11% higher while consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were recently down by 0.23%

XPeng (XPEV) was climbing past 4% as it booked a Q4 adjusted loss of RMB0.95 ($0.15) per American depositary share, narrower than the RMB6.28 loss per ADS a year ago. The average Street estimate from two analysts polled by Capital IQ was for an adjusted loss of RMB0.83 per ADS.

Niu Technologies (NIU) was more than 5% lower after it reported Q4 net income of RMB0.73 ($0.11) per American depositary share, down from RMB0.79 in the prior-year quarter. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ had forecast Q4 GAAP earnings of RMB0.33.

Camping World Holdings (CWH) said it plans to expand its operations in Delaware, Nebraska and Montana. The recreational vehicle company said it owns or is in the process of acquiring land in the three states as part of the expansion. Camping World was declining slightly in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.