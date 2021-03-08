Consumer Sector Update for 03/08/2021: ROST,CIDM,TTD,GOOG,GOOGL,YSG

Consumer stocks backed away from their midday gains, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.7% Monday while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was advancing 0.5%.

In company news, Ross Stores (ROST) climbed 6.6%, after the retailer said it opened seven stores in five states during February and March as part of its plans to add 40 Ross and 20 dd's DISCOUNTS locations during fiscal 2021.

The Trade Desk (TTD) rose 3.7% after Keybanc raised its rating for the digital advertising platform company to overweight from sector weight, citing likely changes by Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL) to the privacy and user tracking settings for its Chrome browser. KeyBanc also set an $851 price target for the stock.

Cinedigm Corp (CIDM) jumped out to a 10.5% gain after the movie theater chain announced plans to acquire the FoundationTV streaming platform and create a new Cinedigm India unit. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Among decliners, Yatsen Holding (YSG) fell 10.5% after CICC began coverage of the cosmetics seller with an outperform rating and a $23.30 price target.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.