Consumer Sector Update for 03/08/2021: CIDM,TTD,GOOG,GOOGL,YSG

Consumer stocks were rising in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 1.2% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was advancing 1.6%.

In company news, Cinedigm Corp (CIDM) jumped out to a nearly 22% gain after the movie theater chain announced plans to acquire the FoundationTV streaming platform and creating a new Cinedigm India unit. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The Trade Desk (TTD) rose 6.4% after Keybanc raised its rating for the digital advertising platform company to overweight from sector weight, citing likely changes by Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL) to the privacy and user tracking settings for its Chrome browser. KeyBanc also set an $851 price target for the stock.

Yatsen Holding (YSG) fell 9% after CICC began coverage of the cosmetics seller with an outperform rating and a $23.30 price target.

