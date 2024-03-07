Consumer Sector Update for 03/07/2024: RIVN, VSCO, KR, BJ

Consumer stocks advanced late Thursday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 0.8%.

In corporate news, Rivian Automotive (RIVN) shares jumped 15% after the company unveiled the R2, R3 and R3x vehicles built on its new midsize platform.

Victoria's Secret (VSCO) shares tumbled 31% after the company forecast declines in sales for Q1 and fiscal 2024.

Kroger (KR) shares jumped 9.5% after Q4 adjusted earnings exceeded consensus estimates.

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) shares climbed 9.3% after fiscal Q4 earnings and revenue rose.

